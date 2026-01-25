Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Le Moyne following Rainwater’s 25-point game

Le Moyne Dolphins (10-10, 5-2 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (7-13, 4-3 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Monday, 6 p.m. EST…

Le Moyne Dolphins (10-10, 5-2 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (7-13, 4-3 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne visits Fairleigh Dickinson after Tennessee Rainwater scored 25 points in Le Moyne’s 69-67 win against the Wagner Seahawks.

The Knights have gone 5-3 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson allows 71.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Dolphins are 5-2 in conference play. Le Moyne is third in the NEC scoring 74.0 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

Fairleigh Dickinson is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne averages 74.0 points per game, 2.5 more than the 71.5 Fairleigh Dickinson allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Parnell is shooting 40.2% and averaging 12.7 points for the Knights. Joey Niesman is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Trent Mosquera is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Shilo Jackson is averaging 13.6 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

