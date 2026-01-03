Fairleigh Dickinson heads to Saint Francis (PA) for conference showdown

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-10, 1-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-12, 0-1 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 4 p.m.…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-10, 1-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-12, 0-1 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Taeshaud Jackson and Fairleigh Dickinson visit Skylar Wicks and Saint Francis (PA) on Sunday.

The Red Flash have gone 2-3 at home. Saint Francis (PA) is 2-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Knights are 1-0 in conference play. Fairleigh Dickinson is second in the NEC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jackson averaging 2.1.

Saint Francis (PA)’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.3 percentage points lower than Saint Francis (PA) has given up to its opponents (49.2%).

The Red Flash and Knights square off Sunday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wicks is averaging 18.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Red Flash. Victor Payne is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Eric Parnell is shooting 40.3% and averaging 11.9 points for the Knights. Joey Niesman is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

