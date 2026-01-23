Fairleigh Dickinson faces Le Moyne on 8-game win streak

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (16-4, 7-0 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (5-15, 3-4 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (16-4, 7-0 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (5-15, 3-4 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson will look to keep its eight-game win streak alive when the Knights take on Le Moyne.

The Dolphins have gone 2-4 in home games. Le Moyne is 3-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.7 turnovers per game.

The Knights have gone 7-0 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

Le Moyne is shooting 37.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 36.0% Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson’s 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Le Moyne has given up to its opponents (45.3%).

The Dolphins and Knights face off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashley Buragas is averaging 11.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Dolphins. Sierra Linnin is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ava Renninger is scoring 13.9 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Knights. Kailee McDonald is averaging 14.1 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 60.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Knights: 9-1, averaging 70.9 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

