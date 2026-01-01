Fairfield takes on Canisius following Sparks’ 22-point game

Fairfield Stags (8-6, 0-3 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (5-8, 0-2 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairfield Stags (8-6, 0-3 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (5-8, 0-2 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield takes on Canisius after Braden Sparks scored 22 points in Fairfield’s 70-66 loss to the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Golden Griffins are 4-1 in home games. Canisius averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Stags are 0-3 in MAAC play. Fairfield has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Canisius is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Fairfield allows to opponents. Fairfield scores 6.8 more points per game (77.0) than Canisius gives up to opponents (70.2).

The Golden Griffins and Stags square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Evbagharu is averaging eight points and 6.5 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Kahlil Singleton is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Sparks is averaging 18.4 points for the Stags. Brandon Benjamin is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 57.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Stags: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.