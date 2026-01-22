Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Fairfield secures 62-61 victory…

Fairfield secures 62-61 victory against Niagara

The Associated Press

January 22, 2026, 9:48 PM

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Brandon Benjamin scored 18 points as Fairfield beat Niagara 62-61 on Thursday.

Benjamin added 11 rebounds for the Stags (12-9, 4-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Declan Wucherpfennig scored 13 points and added 13 rebounds. Tony Williams shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Justin Page led the Purple Eagles (5-14, 2-7) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and two steals. Josiah Sabino added 11 points and seven rebounds for Niagara. Vice Zanki had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up