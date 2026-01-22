Fairfield secures 62-61 victory against Niagara

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Brandon Benjamin scored 18 points as Fairfield beat Niagara 62-61 on Thursday. Benjamin added 11 rebounds…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Brandon Benjamin scored 18 points as Fairfield beat Niagara 62-61 on Thursday.

Benjamin added 11 rebounds for the Stags (12-9, 4-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Declan Wucherpfennig scored 13 points and added 13 rebounds. Tony Williams shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Justin Page led the Purple Eagles (5-14, 2-7) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and two steals. Josiah Sabino added 11 points and seven rebounds for Niagara. Vice Zanki had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

