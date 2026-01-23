Fairfield plays Canisius following L’Amoreaux’s 26-point showing

Fairfield Stags (16-3, 10-0 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (3-15, 1-8 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairfield Stags (16-3, 10-0 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (3-15, 1-8 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield faces Canisius after Kaety L’Amoreaux scored 26 points in Fairfield’s 81-51 victory over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Golden Griffins have gone 2-7 at home. Canisius allows 71.0 points and has been outscored by 16.0 points per game.

The Stags have gone 10-0 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield ranks ninth in the MAAC with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by L’Amoreaux averaging 4.1.

Canisius scores 55.0 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 60.6 Fairfield gives up. Fairfield has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of Canisius have averaged.

The Golden Griffins and Stags face off Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shariah Gailes is shooting 52.3% and averaging 14.3 points for the Golden Griffins. Yasmine Djibril is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Cyanne Coe is averaging 7.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Stags. Meghan Andersen is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 54.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Stags: 10-0, averaging 81.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points.

