Fairfield hosts Quinnipiac following Foley’s 21-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (16-4, 11-0 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (17-3, 11-0 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac plays Fairfield after Anna Foley scored 21 points in Quinnipiac’s 74-56 victory over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Stags have gone 8-0 in home games. Fairfield has a 4-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Bobcats have gone 11-0 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac is second in the MAAC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Sydney Ryan averaging 4.8.

Fairfield averages 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 7.8 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Fairfield gives up.

The Stags and Bobcats face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaety L’Amoreaux is averaging 20 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.4 steals for the Stags. Meghan Andersen is averaging 15.2 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the last 10 games.

Ryan is averaging 10.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Bobcats. Jackie Grisdale is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 10-0, averaging 78.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 10-0, averaging 69.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.4 points.

