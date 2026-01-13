Fairfield faces Marist following L’Amoreaux’s 24-point game

Fairfield Stags (12-3, 6-0 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (6-10, 3-3 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairfield Stags (12-3, 6-0 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (6-10, 3-3 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits Marist after Kaety L’Amoreaux scored 24 points in Fairfield’s 84-62 win against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Red Foxes have gone 4-4 in home games. Marist has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Stags are 6-0 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield scores 80.3 points while outscoring opponents by 17.1 points per game.

Marist is shooting 36.0% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points lower than the 41.5% Fairfield allows to opponents. Fairfield averages 12.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.7 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Marist gives up.

The Red Foxes and Stags square off Wednesday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexie Tarul is scoring 12.9 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Red Foxes. Justine Henry is averaging 10.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

L’Amoreaux is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 19.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.5 steals. Meghan Andersen is shooting 46.5% and averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 4-6, averaging 59.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Stags: 8-2, averaging 81.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

