Fairfield beats Manhattan 98-62

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Deuce Turner’s 18 points helped Fairfield defeat Manhattan 98-62 on Wednesday night.

Turner went 7 of 10 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Stags (11-7, 3-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Tony Williams shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the foul line to add 16 points. Brandon Benjamin had 11 points and finished 5 of 10 from the floor.

Jaden Winston finished with 15 points for the Jaspers (8-11, 4-4). Manhattan also got 12 points from Quron Elliott. Fraser Roxburgh had nine points.

