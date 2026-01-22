Evansville visits Drake following Runner’s 30-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (4-14, 2-5 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (5-12, 4-3 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Evansville Purple Aces (4-14, 2-5 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (5-12, 4-3 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits Drake after Camryn Runner scored 30 points in Evansville’s 77-71 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Bulldogs are 1-6 on their home court. Drake is 3-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Purple Aces are 2-5 against MVC opponents. Evansville is 1-9 against opponents over .500.

Drake scores 68.5 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 74.2 Evansville allows. Evansville’s 36.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.0 percentage points lower than Drake has given up to its opponents (43.5%).

The Bulldogs and Purple Aces square off Friday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abbie Aalsma is scoring 15.4 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Grace Knutson is averaging 11.0 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the last 10 games.

Runner is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Sydney Huber is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 37.7 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

