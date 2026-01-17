Evansville travels to Indiana State for conference showdown

Evansville Purple Aces (4-13, 2-4 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (4-11, 1-5 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Evansville Purple Aces (4-13, 2-4 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (4-11, 1-5 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MVC foes Indiana State and Evansville will play on Sunday.

The Sycamores have gone 3-2 at home. Indiana State is the top team in the MVC with 14.7 fast break points.

The Purple Aces are 2-4 in MVC play. Evansville has a 1-9 record against teams over .500.

Indiana State is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Evansville allows to opponents. Evansville’s 36.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points lower than Indiana State has given up to its opponents (43.1%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tierney Kelsey is averaging 15.6 points for the Sycamores. Kayla Smith is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

Camryn Runner is averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Purple Aces. Logan Luebbers Palmer is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 69.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.0 points per game.

Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 63.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

