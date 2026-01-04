Evansville Purple Aces take on the Northern Iowa Panthers on 6-game slide

Northern Iowa Panthers (11-3, 3-0 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-11, 0-4 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Northern Iowa Panthers (11-3, 3-0 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-11, 0-4 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -5.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville will try to end its six-game losing streak when the Purple Aces play Northern Iowa.

The Purple Aces are 3-4 on their home court. Evansville allows 73.1 points and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

The Panthers are 3-0 in conference play. Northern Iowa averages 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game.

Evansville averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Northern Iowa allows. Northern Iowa averages 70.5 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 73.1 Evansville allows to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Turnbull is averaging 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Purple Aces. Trent Hundley is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Trey Campbell is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Panthers. Kyle Pock is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

