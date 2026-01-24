Evansville hosts Southern Illinois on home slide

Southern Illinois Salukis (8-12, 2-7 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-15, 1-8 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Illinois Salukis (8-12, 2-7 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-15, 1-8 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville aims to stop its five-game home losing streak with a win over Southern Illinois.

The Purple Aces are 3-7 in home games. Evansville has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Salukis are 2-7 in MVC play. Southern Illinois has a 4-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Evansville’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Southern Illinois allows. Southern Illinois averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Evansville gives up.

The Purple Aces and Salukis meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Hemenway is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 6.8 points. AJ Casey is shooting 55.2% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Quel’Ron House is shooting 47.2% and averaging 13.7 points for the Salukis. Damien Mayo Jr. is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 64.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Salukis: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

