Evansville hosts Fuller and Belmont

Belmont Bruins (11-8, 7-1 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-15, 3-6 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont plays Evansville after Hilary Fuller scored 22 points in Belmont’s 69-48 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Purple Aces are 3-3 in home games. Evansville is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bruins are 7-1 in conference games. Belmont ranks seventh in the MVC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Quinn Eubank averaging 2.1.

Evansville scores 64.7 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 68.2 Belmont allows. Belmont averages 69.3 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 74.9 Evansville allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Runner is shooting 39.7% and averaging 16.8 points for the Purple Aces. Sydney Huber is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Fuller is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bruins. Tuti Jones is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

