Evansville hosts Bradley, aims to end home skid

Bradley Braves (12-6, 5-2 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-13, 1-6 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Bradley Braves (12-6, 5-2 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-13, 1-6 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -6.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville looks to end its four-game home losing streak with a win against Bradley.

The Purple Aces have gone 3-6 in home games. Evansville is 4-12 against opponents over .500.

The Braves are 5-2 in MVC play. Bradley ranks fifth in the MVC allowing 71.2 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

Evansville’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Bradley gives up. Bradley averages 5.6 more points per game (78.2) than Evansville allows to opponents (72.6).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Turnbull is averaging 12.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Purple Aces. AJ Casey is averaging 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jaquan Johnson is averaging 16.9 points, 3.4 assists and 3.2 steals for the Braves. Alex Huibregtse is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 64.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Braves: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

