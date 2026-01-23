Evans, UC Irvine Anteaters to visit Beath, UCSD Tritons

UC Irvine Anteaters (13-7, 6-2 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (15-5, 5-3 Big West) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST…

UC Irvine Anteaters (13-7, 6-2 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (15-5, 5-3 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD faces UC Irvine in a matchup of Big West teams.

The Tritons have gone 5-3 at home. UCSD has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Anteaters have gone 6-2 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine is the Big West leader with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Evans averaging 6.0.

UCSD makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.9 percentage points higher than UC Irvine has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). UC Irvine scores 6.2 more points per game (77.8) than UCSD allows (71.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Beath is averaging 15.2 points for the Tritons. Alex Chaikin is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jurian Dixon is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Anteaters. Jovan Jester Jr. is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

