Etute’s career-high 26 points, 11 rebounds propel Oregon past No. 16 Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ehis Etute scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Oregon in a 68-61 win over No. 16 Maryland on Saturday night.

Etute shot 10 of 15 from the field and 6 of 8 from the line. Sofia Bell added 16 points, hitting four 3-pointers.

The Ducks (17-7, 5-6 Big Ten) pulled ahead off an 11-0 run with 2:39 remaining. Addi Mack made a layup and made two free throws to get Maryland within two with 27 seconds remaining but Oregon made 5 of 6 free throws to seal the win.

The Terrapins (17-6, 5-6) finished the first half with a 14-0 run to lead 36-30. Oluchi Okananwa was 11-of-17 shooting and scored 27 points, 23 in the first half. Mack added 17. The loss is Maryland’s fourth straight.

NO. 19 PRINCETON 72, CORNELL 61

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Skye Belker and Olivia Hutcherson scored 20 points apiece, and Princeton pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Cornell.

Princeton opened the final quarter on a 10-2 surge for a 58-48 advantage with 7:17 remaining. Ashley Chea’s 3-pointer later stretched the Tigers’ advantage to 65-53 with 4:44 to play. Belker made a 3-pointer and scored eight points in the fourth quarter, and Hutcherson chipped in with two layups.

Chea finished with 11 points for Princeton (18-2, 6-1 Ivy League), which rebounded from a 73-67 loss to Columbia on Friday that ended the Tigers’ 15-game win streak.

Rachel Kaus scored 20 points, and Emily Pape added 14 for Cornell (8-12, 3-4). Clarke Jackson scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Princeton shot 51% (29 of 57) overall and hit 43% (9 of 21) from 3-point range, while Cornell shot 52% (25 of 48) and 44% (7 of 16) from distance, but the Tigers scored 19 points off 13 Big Red turnovers. Princeton had just five turnovers.

