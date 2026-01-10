Ethan Roberts scores 28, Michael Zanoni has 20, and Pennsylvania defeats Brown 81-73

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ethan Roberts scored 28 points as Pennsylvania beat Brown 81-73 on Saturday. Roberts also added five assists…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ethan Roberts scored 28 points as Pennsylvania beat Brown 81-73 on Saturday.

Roberts also added five assists for the Quakers (8-7, 1-1 Ivy League). Michael Zanoni scored 20 points, going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line.

The Bears (6-9, 0-2) were led in scoring by N’famara Dabo, who finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. Brown also got 15 points and six assists from Jeremiah Jenkins. Adrian Uchidiuno also recorded 15 points and two steals.

