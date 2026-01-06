Erkins-Ford and Jacksonville State host Florida International

Florida International Panthers (9-5, 2-1 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-7, 2-1 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida International Panthers (9-5, 2-1 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-7, 2-1 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State hosts Florida International after Emondrek Erkins-Ford scored 24 points in Jacksonville State’s 78-69 loss to the Liberty Flames.

The Gamecocks have gone 5-3 at home. Jacksonville State is seventh in the CUSA with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Erkins-Ford averaging 1.9.

The Panthers have gone 2-1 against CUSA opponents. Florida International is sixth in the CUSA with 35.7 rebounds per game led by Eric Dibami averaging 6.9.

Jacksonville State is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.2% Florida International allows to opponents. Florida International averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Jacksonville State gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is averaging 18 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Anthony Bryant is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Corey Stephenson is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Brit Harris is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 87.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

