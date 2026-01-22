Erik Pratt scores 31, Stony Brook knocks off Northeastern 95-80

BOSTON (AP) — Erik Pratt’s 31 points led Stony Brook over Northeastern 95-80 on Thursday. Pratt added six rebounds and…

BOSTON (AP) — Erik Pratt’s 31 points led Stony Brook over Northeastern 95-80 on Thursday.

Pratt added six rebounds and nine assists for the Seawolves (12-9, 4-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Andrej Shoshkikj went 8 of 12 from the field (5 for 9 from 3-point range) to add 22 points. Ethan Simmon finished with 18 points.

The Huskies (6-13, 2-6) were led in scoring by Xavier Abreu, who finished with 15 points. Luca Soroa Schaller added 12 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Northeastern. William Kermoury also had 12 points.

Stony Brook took a 14-3 lead in the first half with an 11-0 run. Led by 14 first-half points from Shoshkikj, Stony Brook carried a 47-40 lead into the break. Stony Brook outscored Northeastern by eight points in the second half, and Pratt scored a team-high 25 points in the second half to help their team secure the victory.

