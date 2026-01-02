Eric Parnell scores 19, leads Fairleigh Dickinson over Mercyhurst 74-67 in NEC opener

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Eric Parnell had 19 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 74-67 victory over Mercyhurst on Friday night in…

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Eric Parnell had 19 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 74-67 victory over Mercyhurst on Friday night in a Northeast Conference opener.

Parnell shot 6 for 12, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Knights (4-10, 1-0). Taeshaud Jackson added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Joey Niesman shot 5 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Lakers (5-9, 0-1) were led in scoring by Bernie Blunt, who finished with 21 points and two steals. Jake Lemelman added 12 points and four steals. Deshaun Jackson Jr. had 10 points and six assists.

