Epps and UC Davis host UCSB

UCSB Gauchos (11-2, 3-1 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (10-4, 3-0 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts UCSB after Nyla Epps scored 28 points in UC Davis’ 69-59 win against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Aggies are 4-1 on their home court. UC Davis is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Gauchos are 3-1 in Big West play. UCSB averages 14.8 assists per game to lead the Big West, paced by Madison Naro with 3.9.

UC Davis makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than UCSB has allowed to its opponents (37.1%). UCSB averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UC Davis allows.

The Aggies and Gauchos meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryann Bennett is averaging 17.2 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Aggies. Megan Norris is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Zoe Borter is scoring 15.6 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Gauchos. Olivia Bradley is averaging 12.8 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Gauchos: 9-1, averaging 72.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

