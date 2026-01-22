Enright scores 19 in Austin Peay’s 83-62 victory over FGCU

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Enright’s 19 points helped Austin Peay defeat FGCU 83-62 on Thursday. Enright went 7 of…

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Enright’s 19 points helped Austin Peay defeat FGCU 83-62 on Thursday.

Enright went 7 of 14 from the field (5 for 12 from 3-point range) for the Governors (12-6, 6-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Rashaud Marshall scored 14 points and added eight rebounds. Zyree Collins shot 4 of 11 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding five assists and three steals.

Rahmir Barno led the way for the Eagles (8-12, 2-5) with 14 points, five assists and three steals. Jordan Ellerbee added 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.