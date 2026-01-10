Enis scores 32, South Florida takes down Tulsa 93-78

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Wes Enis’ 32 points led South Florida over Tulsa 93-78 on Saturday. Enis made 10 3-pointers…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Wes Enis’ 32 points led South Florida over Tulsa 93-78 on Saturday.

Enis made 10 3-pointers for the Bulls (10-6, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) on 19 attempts. Izaiyah Nelson scored 22 points and added 14 rebounds and two steals before fouling out. Joseph Pinion went 5 of 12 from the field (4 for 10 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points and five rebounds.

David Green led the Golden Hurricane (13-3, 1-2) with 34 points on 10-of-15 shooting and eight rebounds. Miles Barnstable added 14 points, four rebounds and four assists for Tulsa. Tylen Riley also had 10 points.

South Florida took the lead for good with 8:43 remaining in the first half. The score was 51-36 at halftime, with Enis racking up 24 points. Pinion led the way in the second half with a team-high 11 points.

