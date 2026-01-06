Enis leads South Florida against North Texas

South Florida Bulls (8-6, 0-1 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (10-5, 1-1 AAC) Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

South Florida Bulls (8-6, 0-1 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (10-5, 1-1 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida visits North Texas after Wes Enis scored 36 points in South Florida’s 109-106 overtime loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Mean Green have gone 8-0 in home games. North Texas is the leader in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.4 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Bulls are 0-1 against AAC opponents. South Florida ranks second in the AAC with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Izaiyah Nelson averaging 3.9.

North Texas averages 69.9 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 80.6 South Florida gives up. South Florida averages 28.7 more points per game (92.1) than North Texas allows (63.4).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Je’Shawn Stevenson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Will McClendon is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games.

Nelson is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Bulls. Joseph Pinion is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 88.5 points, 39.2 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

