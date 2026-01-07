Enis leads South Florida against North Texas

South Florida Bulls (8-6, 0-1 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (10-5, 1-1 AAC) Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida takes on North Texas after Wes Enis scored 36 points in South Florida’s 109-106 overtime loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Mean Green have gone 8-0 at home. North Texas ranks seventh in the AAC with 13.3 assists per game led by David Terrell Jr. averaging 4.7.

The Bulls are 0-1 in conference games. South Florida averages 92.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game.

North Texas averages 69.9 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 80.6 South Florida allows. South Florida scores 28.7 more points per game (92.1) than North Texas gives up to opponents (63.4).

The Mean Green and Bulls square off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Je’Shawn Stevenson is scoring 16.7 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Mean Green. Terrell is averaging 11.8 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Joseph Pinion is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 14 points and 2.1 steals. Izaiyah Nelson is averaging 16 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 88.5 points, 39.2 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

