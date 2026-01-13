Enis leads South Florida against East Carolina

East Carolina Pirates (5-11, 0-3 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (10-6, 2-1 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Carolina Pirates (5-11, 0-3 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (10-6, 2-1 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida hosts East Carolina after Wes Enis scored 32 points in South Florida’s 93-78 win against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Bulls have gone 6-1 at home. South Florida averages 91.1 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Pirates have gone 0-3 against AAC opponents. East Carolina is 2-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

South Florida is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 45.6% East Carolina allows to opponents. East Carolina averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game South Florida allows.

The Bulls and Pirates match up Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enis averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Izaiyah Nelson is shooting 63.6% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

Joran Riley is scoring 22.0 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Pirates. Giovanni Emejuru is averaging 13.3 points and 9.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 89.1 points, 39.7 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

