Elon visits N.C. A&T following Cokley’s 23-point showing

Elon Phoenix (9-6, 1-1 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-7, 0-3 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Elon Phoenix (9-6, 1-1 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-7, 0-3 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -6.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elon takes on N.C. A&T after Bryson Cokley scored 23 points in Elon’s 85-81 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Aggies are 4-2 in home games. N.C. A&T is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Phoenix are 1-1 in CAA play. Elon is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

N.C. A&T’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Elon allows. Elon scores 11.6 more points per game (86.7) than N.C. A&T gives up to opponents (75.1).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trent Middleton is averaging 11.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Aggies. Lewis Walker is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Ja’Juan Carr is averaging 8.4 points and 4.7 assists for the Phoenix. Chandler Cuthrell is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 85.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.