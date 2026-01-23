Elon visits Charleston (SC) after Counter’s 23-point game

Elon Phoenix (12-8, 4-3 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (12-8, 5-2 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Elon Phoenix (12-8, 4-3 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (12-8, 5-2 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) hosts Elon after Jlynn Counter scored 23 points in Charleston (SC)’s 87-83 win against the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Cougars are 8-2 on their home court. Charleston (SC) averages 77.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Phoenix are 4-3 against CAA opponents. Elon has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Charleston (SC) is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Elon allows to opponents. Elon averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Charleston (SC) allows.

The Cougars and Phoenix match up Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Counter is shooting 48.5% and averaging 16.5 points for the Cougars. Connor Hickman is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Chandler Cuthrell is averaging 21.1 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Phoenix. Bryson Cokley is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

