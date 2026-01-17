Elon visits Charleston (SC) after Barbot’s 25-point performance

Elon Phoenix (7-9, 2-2 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (13-3, 5-0 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Elon Phoenix (7-9, 2-2 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (13-3, 5-0 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays Elon after Taryn Barbot scored 25 points in Charleston (SC)’s 74-64 victory against the Drexel Dragons.

The Cougars are 6-0 on their home court. Charleston (SC) is eighth in college basketball with 14.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Grace Ezebilo averaging 4.1 offensive boards.

The Phoenix have gone 2-2 against CAA opponents. Elon is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Charleston (SC) scores 78.1 points, 15.8 more per game than the 62.3 Elon allows. Elon scores 5.2 more points per game (64.5) than Charleston (SC) allows to opponents (59.3).

The Cougars and Phoenix face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barbot is shooting 41.2% and averaging 19.9 points for the Cougars. Sophie Tougas is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LaNae’ Corbett is shooting 51.8% and averaging 12.6 points for the Phoenix. Tyana Walker is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.