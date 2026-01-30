Elon hosts conference rival Stony Brook

Stony Brook Seawolves (13-9, 5-4 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (13-9, 5-4 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stony Brook Seawolves (13-9, 5-4 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (13-9, 5-4 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Erik Pratt and Stony Brook visit Chandler Cuthrell and Elon in CAA play.

The Phoenix are 8-4 on their home court. Elon has a 6-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Seawolves are 5-4 against conference opponents. Stony Brook averages 72.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

Elon makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Stony Brook has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Stony Brook averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Elon allows.

The Phoenix and Seawolves match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randall Pettus II is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 13 points and 1.6 steals. Cuthrell is averaging 20.5 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games.

Pratt is averaging 20.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Seawolves. Andrej Shoshkikj is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

