Elon hosts Battle and Hampton

Hampton Lady Pirates (7-6, 1-0 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (5-8, 0-1 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Hampton Lady Pirates (7-6, 1-0 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (5-8, 0-1 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton takes on Elon after Aaryn Battle scored 23 points in Hampton’s 63-54 win over the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Phoenix are 3-3 in home games. Elon ranks fifth in the CAA with 13.5 assists per game led by Maraja Pass averaging 2.8.

The Lady Pirates are 1-0 in conference play. Hampton is sixth in the CAA with 13.2 assists per game led by Battle averaging 3.8.

Elon’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Hampton allows. Hampton averages 63.8 points per game, 2.4 more than the 61.4 Elon gives up to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaNae’ Corbett is averaging 11.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Phoenix. Tyana Walker is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games.

Kiarra Mcelrath is scoring 12.1 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Lady Pirates. Kayla Lezama is averaging 13.6 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 62.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Lady Pirates: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.