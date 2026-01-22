Elon faces N.C. A&T after Anderson’s 21-point game

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-9, 2-3 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (7-10, 2-3 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts N.C. A&T after Laila Anderson scored 21 points in Elon’s 87-64 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Phoenix have gone 4-3 at home. Elon ranks eighth in the CAA in rebounding averaging 31.9 rebounds. Quinzia Fulmore paces the Phoenix with 5.1 boards.

The Aggies are 2-3 in conference play. N.C. A&T ranks seventh in the CAA with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Brown averaging 2.1.

Elon’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.9 per game N.C. A&T allows. N.C. A&T averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Elon allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyana Walker averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. LaNae’ Corbett is shooting 57.8% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

D’Mya Tucker averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Chaniya Clark is shooting 46.3% and averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

