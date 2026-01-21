Elliot Cadeau shines as Michigan defeats Indiana 86-72

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Elliot Cadeau scored 10 of his 19 points in the opening minutes of the first…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Elliot Cadeau scored 10 of his 19 points in the opening minutes of the first half and Yaxel Lendeborg had 13 of 15 points in the second half, leading No. 3 Michigan to an 86-72 win over Indiana on Tuesday night.

The Wolverines (17-1, 7-1 Big Ten) led by 17 points midway through the first half and by 25 points in the second half of a game that wasn’t in doubt after a one-sided start.

The Hoosiers (12-7, 3-5) began by missing 14 of 15 shots and finished with a fourth straight loss under first-year coach Darian DeVries.

Indiana’s Tucker DeVries scored 15, Nick Dorn had 14 points, Sam Alexis and Reed Bailey scored 11 points apiece.

UCLA 69, NO. 4 PURDUE 67

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Bilodeau hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining, and UCLA rallied to edge Purdue, snapping the Boilermakers’ nine-game winning streak in their first visit to Pauley Pavilion in 26 years.

C.J. Cox missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and Xavier Booker grabbed the defensive rebound as time expired. Fans stormed the court and jumped up and down in celebration on a night when the Bruins honored John Wooden, the Indiana native and Purdue alumnus who coached them to a record 10 national championships.

Donovan Dent, who assisted on the winning basket, had 23 points and 13 assists to lead the Bruins (13-6, 5-3 Big Ten). Bilodeau finished with 14, and Eric Dailey Jr. added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Cox led the Boilermakers (17-2, 7-1) with 16 points and Braden Smith scored 12. Their first loss in league play kept them from taking sole possession of first place over idle Nebraska.

NO. 9 IOWA STATE 87, UCF 57

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Joshua Jefferson had 17 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 12 assists for his second triple-double of the season as Iowa State defeated UCF.

Milan Momcilovic scored 20 points as the Cyclones (17-2, 4-2 Big 12), coming off their first losses of the season, bounced back in their return home, building a 44-26 halftime lead and pulling away in the second half.

Jefferson became the second NCAA Division I player this season with more than one triple-double. Jefferson’s other triple-double was in an 80-59 win over West Virginia on Jan. 2.

Killyan Toure and Jamarion Batemon each had 12 points and Blake Buchanan added 11 for the Cyclones.

Iowa State forced 19 turnover from the Knights (14-4, 3-3).

Riley Kugel and Jordan Burks each scored 15 points for UCF.

NO. 10 MICHIGAN STATE 68, OREGON 52

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Carson Cooper scored 19 points and Michigan State won its fifth straight game, over struggling Oregon.

Coen Carr added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (17-2, 7-1 Big Ten), whose lone conference loss this season was to undefeated Nebraska.

Takai Simpkins scored 15 points for the Ducks (8-11, 1-7), who have lost five straight.

NO. 12 TEXAS TECH 92, BAYLOR 73

WACO, Texas (AP) — Christian Anderson had 26 points while making eight of Texas Tech’s program record-tying 17 3-pointers and the Red Raiders beat Baylor for their fourth win in a row.

Donovan Atwell had 21 points on seven 3s, all in the first half, and JT Toppin scored 22 points for the Red Raiders (15-4, 5-1 Big 12). They never trailed while making 17 3s for the third time this season — and 14 before halftime, which was a conference record.

Toppin’s career-best streak of seven consecutive double-doubles ended with only four rebounds.

Cameron Carr had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead Baylor (11-7, 1-5).

NO. 19 KANSAS 75, COLORADO 69

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Melvin Council Jr. scored 10 of his 18 points over the final 5:07 and Kansas held off Colorado with assistant coach Jacque Vaughn leading the Jayhawks as Bill Self recovers from a precautionary trip to the hospital.

The Jayhawks (14-5, 4-2 Big 12) led 60-59 with 5:50 to play, but clamped down on defense. They kept Colorado scoreless for a three-minute stretch to pull away. Council was the offensive catalyst, putting an exclamation point on the game with an emphatic dunk.

Council had back-to-back layups that gave Kansas some separation after Colorado had a chance to take the lead. On one of his layups, Council knocked the ball away from the inbounder while still out of bounds. It wasn’t called, which drew the ire of the crowd after a replay.

Tre White had 17 points 15 rebounds for Kansas for his fifth double-double this season. Darryn Peterson finished with 16 points. He hobbled to the bench in the second half after appearing to turn his left ankle, but returned.

Isaiah Johnson led Colorado with 19, while Barrington Hargress added 17. Colorado has dropped three in a row.

NO. 20 ARKANSAS 93, NO. 15 VANDERBILT 68

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Darius Acuff Jr. scored 17 points and Arkansas routed Vanderbilt 93-68 on Wednesday night to hand the Commodores their third consecutive loss.

The freshman shot 7 of 14 from the field and had five assists as Arkansas (14-5, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) shot 58% from the field and had 25 assists on 37 field goals.

Malique Ewin and Karter Knox each scored 16 points, while Meleek Thomas had 13 and DJ Wagner added 11. Trevon Brazile had 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Tyler Nickel led Vanderbilt with 17 points, all in the first half, and Tyler Tanner added 11.

NO. 16 FLORIDA 79, LSU 61

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Rueben Chinyelu scored 15 points and tied his career high with 21 rebounds, becoming the first Florida player in two decades with four consecutive double-doubles, and the Gators handled LSU for their fifth straight victory.

Chinyelu matched David Lee’s double-double streak from 2005 as Florida (14-5, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) extended its home winning streak to 16.

It was Chinyelu’s second 20-plus-board game of the season, making him the third player in school history to accomplish the feat.

Urban Klavzar hit a career-high five 3-pointers and scored 18 points for Florida. Alex Condon and Boogie Fland added 10 points apiece.

LSU leading scorer Dedan Thomas Jr. returned from a five-game absence and looked rusty. He missed his first six shots after missing nearly three weeks with a leg injury. He finished with two points, two rebounds and three assists.

NC STATE 80, NO. 18 CLEMSON 76 OT

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Ven-Allen Lubin scored 22 points and Derrion Williams’ 3-pointer with 2:40 left in overtime put N.C. State ahead to stay as the Wolfpack ended Clemson’s nine-game win streak.

Williams finished with 17 points and Quadir Copeland 16 for N.C. State.

The Wolfpack (13-6, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) were up 11 points late in the first half and were still ahead 58-51 with 10 minutes to play when the Tigers (16-4, 6-1) closed with an 18-11 run to force the extra period.

But once Williams’ basket went in, the Tigers couldn’t rally again. Lubin followed with a basket after Williams and Clemson got no closer than three the rest of the way.

Both teams had chances to win in regulation. Dillon Hunter missed an open 3-pointer with 33 seconds left for Clemson while Williams came up short on a midrange jumper. Hunter’s long, desperation 3 hit off the backboard as the buzzer sounded.

RJ Godfrey led Clemson with 16 points.

NO. 21 GEORGIA 74, MISSOURI 72

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Marcus “Smurf” Millender scored 18 points and converted a go-ahead three-point play with 5.5 seconds left to lift Georgia to a victory over Missouri.

Jeremiah Wilkinson had 14 points and Kannon Catchings added 12 for the Bulldogs (16-3, 4-2 Southeastern Conference), who were held to a season low in scoring. Georgia entered leading the country with an average of 96 points per game.

Mark Mitchell scored 18 points and Jayden Stone had 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Missouri (13-6, 3-3), which lost at home for the first time this season.

NO. 24 SAINT LOUIS 81, DUQUESNE 77

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Robbie Avila, Dion Brown and Trey Green each scored 14 points as Saint Louis held off a frantic late rally by Duquesne.

The Billikens (18-1, 6-0 Atlantic 10) extended their winning streak to 12 despite blowing most of a 17-point second-half lead. Saint Louis can tie the best start in the program’s 110-year history set by the 1993-94 squad with a win Friday at St. Bonaventure.

A day after entering the AP Top 25 for the first time in five years, the balanced Billikens fended off the Dukes (10-9, 2-4) behind a deep bench and a relentless pace.

The only team in the country with six players averaging at least 10 points had five players in double figures against the Dukes. Brady Dunlap chipped in 11 points, including a pair of free throws with 26 seconds left after Duquesne had moved within one.

Jimmie Williams, who scored a career-high 28 points for Duquesne, missed a contested 3-pointer on the Dukes’ ensuing possession. Brown grabbed the rebound and made one of two at the line to seal it.

NO. 25 MIAMI (OH) 107, KENT STATE 101, OT

KENT, Ohio, (AP) — Peter Suder scored 27 points, Elan Elmer added 25 and Miami (Ohio) remained unbeaten, rallying past Kent State in overtime before a standing-room-only crowd at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center.

Ranked for the first time since 1999, the RedHawks had to rally in the final minute to force overtime. Miami is off to the best start in Mid-American Conference history at 20-0 overall and 8-0 in conference play.

It was also the 700th MAC win for the RedHawks.

Miami, top-ranked Arizona and No. 7 Nebraska are the lone unbeaten teams in Division I.

Rob Whaley Jr. had season highs of 27 points and 14 rebounds while Cian Medley scored 23 for the Golden Flashes (14-5, 5-2 MAC).

