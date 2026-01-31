Live Radio
Ellerbee puts up 15 in FGCU’s 68-49 victory over Jacksonville

The Associated Press

January 31, 2026, 5:32 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Ellerbee had 15 points in FGCU’s 68-49 win over Jacksonville on Saturday.

Ellerbee added five rebounds for the Eagles (10-13, 4-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Tristen Guillouette scored 11 points while shooting 4 of 4 from the field and 3 of 4 from the line to go with six rebounds.

The Dolphins (9-14, 4-6) were led by Hayden Wood, who recorded 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

