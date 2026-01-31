Ellerbee puts up 15 in FGCU’s 68-49 victory over Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Ellerbee had 15 points in FGCU’s 68-49 win over Jacksonville on Saturday. Ellerbee added five…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Ellerbee had 15 points in FGCU’s 68-49 win over Jacksonville on Saturday.

Ellerbee added five rebounds for the Eagles (10-13, 4-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Tristen Guillouette scored 11 points while shooting 4 of 4 from the field and 3 of 4 from the line to go with six rebounds.

The Dolphins (9-14, 4-6) were led by Hayden Wood, who recorded 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

