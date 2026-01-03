Elias Ralph scores 24 as Pacific rolls to 84-53 victory over Oregon State

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Elias Ralph scored 24 points to lead Pacific to an 84-53 romp over Oregon State on…

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Elias Ralph scored 24 points to lead Pacific to an 84-53 romp over Oregon State on Friday night.

Ralph shot 6 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (10-6, 1-2 West Coast Conference). TJ Wainwright shot 5 for 8, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Jaden Clayton had 15 points and went 5 of 6 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range).

Johan Munchand Keziah Ekissi led the way for the Beavers (8-8, 1-2) with 12 points apiece. Josiah Lake had nine points.

Pacific took the lead for good with 18:27 left in the first half. The score was 49-34 at halftime, with Ralph racking up 17 points. Pacific extended its lead to 68-41 during the second half, fueled by a 16-3 scoring run.

