Eley leads Hampton against Charleston (SC)

Hampton Pirates (8-9, 2-2 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-6, 3-0 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -9.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton plays Charleston (SC) after Michael Eley scored 43 points in Hampton’s 86-72 loss to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Cougars have gone 6-2 in home games. Charleston (SC) is sixth in the CAA scoring 76.6 points while shooting 44.0% from the field.

The Pirates are 2-2 in conference matchups. Hampton is sixth in the CAA with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Xzavier Long averaging 7.4.

Charleston (SC) is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.3% Hampton allows to opponents. Hampton averages 70.8 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 74.4 Charleston (SC) gives up to opponents.

The Cougars and Pirates face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jlynn Counter is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Cougars. Connor Hickman is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

Eley is averaging 13.2 points for the Pirates. Aidan Haskins is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

