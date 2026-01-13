El Moutaouakkil leads Jacksonville State against Sam Houston after 23-point game

Sam Houston Bearkats (9-7, 1-4 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-8, 3-2 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sam Houston Bearkats (9-7, 1-4 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-8, 3-2 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State hosts Sam Houston after Mostapha El Moutaouakkil scored 23 points in Jacksonville State’s 88-82 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Gamecocks are 6-3 on their home court. Jacksonville State is fifth in the CUSA in rebounding with 35.2 rebounds. El Moutaouakkil leads the Gamecocks with 7.6 boards.

The Bearkats have gone 1-4 against CUSA opponents. Sam Houston is second in the CUSA with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kashie Natt averaging 4.4.

Jacksonville State makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Sam Houston has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Sam Houston averages 19.0 more points per game (85.1) than Jacksonville State allows (66.1).

The Gamecocks and Bearkats face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: El Moutaouakkil is averaging 18.3 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Anthony Bryant is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Po’Boigh King averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Manning is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Bearkats: 5-5, averaging 84.3 points, 39.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

