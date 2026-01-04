El Moutaouakkil leads Jacksonville State against Liberty after 22-point game

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-6, 2-0 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (10-3, 2-0 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-6, 2-0 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (10-3, 2-0 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -10.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State takes on Liberty after Mostapha El Moutaouakkil scored 22 points in Jacksonville State’s 67-64 win against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Flames have gone 7-0 at home. Liberty is first in the CUSA with 18.2 assists per game led by Zach Cleveland averaging 7.3.

The Gamecocks are 2-0 in CUSA play. Jacksonville State scores 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.7 points per game.

Liberty averages 81.5 points, 17.9 more per game than the 63.6 Jacksonville State gives up. Jacksonville State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Liberty gives up.

The Flames and Gamecocks meet Sunday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brett Decker Jr. is averaging 18.2 points for the Flames. Kaden Metheny is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Anthony Bryant is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 13.2 points. El Moutaouakkil is shooting 45.3% and averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.