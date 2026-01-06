Ejiofor has 18, St. John’s defeats Butler 84-70

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Zuby Ejiofor’s 18 points helped St. John’s defeat Butler 84-70 on Tuesday. Ejiofor also contributed five rebounds…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Zuby Ejiofor’s 18 points helped St. John’s defeat Butler 84-70 on Tuesday.

Ejiofor also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the Red Storm (10-5, 3-1 Big East Conference). Bryce Hopkins went 7 of 12 from the field to add 17 points. Oziyah Sellers went 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Finley Bizjack led the Bulldogs (10-6, 1-4) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Michael Ajayi added 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Butler. Evan Haywood recorded 11 points and two steals.

St. John’s entered halftime tied with Butler 42-42. Hopkins scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way as St. John’s went on to secure a victory, outscoring Butler by 14 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

