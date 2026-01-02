Ejiofor and St. John’s host Providence

Providence Friars (7-6, 0-2 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (9-4, 2-0 Big East) New York; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Providence Friars (7-6, 0-2 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (9-4, 2-0 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s hosts Providence after Zuby Ejiofor scored 25 points in St. John’s 95-83 win against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Red Storm have gone 7-1 in home games. St. John’s has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Friars have gone 0-2 against Big East opponents. Providence scores 89.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

St. John’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 10.1 per game Providence allows. Providence averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game St. John’s allows.

The Red Storm and Friars face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ejiofor is averaging 14.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Red Storm. Oziyah Sellers is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Oswin Erhunmwunse is averaging 7.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 blocks for the Friars. Jason Edwards is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 7-3, averaging 82.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Friars: 5-5, averaging 87.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.