Ejiofor and St. John’s host Providence

Providence Friars (7-6, 0-2 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (9-4, 2-0 Big East) New York; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Providence Friars (7-6, 0-2 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (9-4, 2-0 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -12.5; over/under is 170

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s plays Providence after Zuby Ejiofor scored 25 points in St. John’s 95-83 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Red Storm have gone 7-1 in home games. St. John’s ranks sixth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.5 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Friars are 0-2 against Big East opponents. Providence has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

St. John’s averages 86.5 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 83.7 Providence gives up. Providence averages 17.3 more points per game (89.8) than St. John’s gives up (72.5).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ejiofor is averaging 14.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Red Storm. Oziyah Sellers is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jason Edwards is averaging 18.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Friars. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 7-3, averaging 82.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Friars: 5-5, averaging 87.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.