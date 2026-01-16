Eggers and Eastern Washington host Idaho State

Idaho State Bengals (10-6, 3-2 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (9-8, 2-2 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (10-6, 3-2 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (9-8, 2-2 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington faces Idaho State after Jaecy Eggers scored 20 points in Eastern Washington’s 73-58 victory against the Weber State Wildcats.

The Eagles have gone 5-2 at home. Eastern Washington has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bengals are 3-2 in Big Sky play. Idaho State is 4-4 against opponents over .500.

Eastern Washington is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 36.3% Idaho State allows to opponents. Idaho State has shot at a 39.9% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Eastern Washington have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Gallatin is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Caitie Gingras is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kacey Spink is averaging 7.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.7 steals for the Bengals. Tasia Jordan is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 42.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Bengals: 6-4, averaging 62.8 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

