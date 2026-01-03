Edwards leads Detroit Mercy against Northern Kentucky after 21-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (4-9, 2-2 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (5-11, 2-3 Horizon) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Detroit Mercy Titans (4-9, 2-2 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (5-11, 2-3 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy plays Northern Kentucky after Jasmine Edwards scored 21 points in Detroit Mercy’s 82-71 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

The Norse have gone 3-3 in home games. Northern Kentucky is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 18.6 turnovers per game.

The Titans are 2-2 in Horizon play. Detroit Mercy is 2-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Northern Kentucky is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 43.3% Detroit Mercy allows to opponents. Detroit Mercy averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Northern Kentucky gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karina Bystry is scoring 12.6 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Norse. Maddie Moody is averaging 11.8 points and 8.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Makayla Jackson is shooting 42.7% and averaging 12.7 points for the Titans. Edwards is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

