Edwards and the Detroit Mercy Titans visit conference foe Cleveland State

Detroit Mercy Titans (4-12, 2-5 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (13-5, 3-4 Horizon) Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Detroit Mercy Titans (4-12, 2-5 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (13-5, 3-4 Horizon)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jada Leonard and Cleveland State host Jasmine Edwards and Detroit Mercy in Horizon action Wednesday.

The Vikings have gone 9-1 in home games. Cleveland State scores 72.6 points while outscoring opponents by 14.3 points per game.

The Titans are 2-5 in Horizon play. Detroit Mercy is 1-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Cleveland State makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Detroit Mercy has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Detroit Mercy averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Cleveland State allows.

The Vikings and Titans face off Wednesday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Izzi Zingaro is averaging 15.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Vikings. Leonard is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Aaliyah McQueen is shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 9.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals. Edwards is shooting 51.7% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.