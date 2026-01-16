Edokpaigbe leads San Francisco against Washington State after 24-point game

San Francisco Dons (10-7, 3-3 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (4-16, 3-4 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Francisco Dons (10-7, 3-3 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (4-16, 3-4 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco takes on Washington State after Candy Edokpaigbe scored 24 points in San Francisco’s 82-69 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Cougars have gone 1-8 in home games. Washington State gives up 73.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.7 points per game.

The Dons have gone 3-3 against WCC opponents. San Francisco is sixth in the WCC with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Noelia Mourino averaging 6.4.

Washington State is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 39.3% San Francisco allows to opponents. San Francisco averages 68.5 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 73.5 Washington State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eleonora Villa is averaging 17.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Cougars. Charlotte Abraham is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

Aina Cargol is averaging 10.3 points and 4.5 assists for the Dons. Edokpaigbe is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 64.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Dons: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

