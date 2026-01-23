Edokpaigbe leads San Francisco against Pacific after 24-point game

Pacific Tigers (8-11, 3-5 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (12-7, 5-3 WCC) San Francisco; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pacific Tigers (8-11, 3-5 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (12-7, 5-3 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco takes on Pacific after Candy Edokpaigbe scored 24 points in San Francisco’s 69-65 win against the San Diego Toreros.

The Dons have gone 7-4 at home. San Francisco is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

The Tigers have gone 3-5 against WCC opponents. Pacific is eighth in the WCC scoring 64.9 points per game and is shooting 40.2%.

San Francisco is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 41.2% Pacific allows to opponents. Pacific averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than San Francisco allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edokpaigbe is scoring 16.8 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Dons. Aina Cargol is averaging 14.2 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 44.5% over the past 10 games.

Daria Nestorov is averaging 9.3 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Winner Bartholomew is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

