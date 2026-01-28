Edmonds and UMass Lowell host New Hampshire

New Hampshire Wildcats (7-13, 1-6 America East) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (6-14, 0-7 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6…

New Hampshire Wildcats (7-13, 1-6 America East) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (6-14, 0-7 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell hosts New Hampshire after Jaini Edmonds scored 20 points in UMass Lowell’s 75-52 loss to the UMBC Retrievers.

The River Hawks are 4-5 on their home court. UMass Lowell gives up 66.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.6 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 1-6 against America East opponents. New Hampshire is 4-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

UMass Lowell averages 58.6 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 61.3 New Hampshire allows. New Hampshire averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UMass Lowell allows.

The River Hawks and Wildcats square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabrina Larsson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Edmonds is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

Maggie Cavanaugh is averaging 8.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Eva DeChent is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 2-8, averaging 61.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 55.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

