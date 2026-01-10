Edmead, Wills lead Hofstra to 67-64 OT win over Monmouth

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Preston Edmead scored 24 points and A.J. Wills hit a 3-pointer in overtime to help Hofstra…

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Preston Edmead scored 24 points and A.J. Wills hit a 3-pointer in overtime to help Hofstra beat Monmouth 67-64 on Saturday.

Dok Muordar made a pair of free throws with 50 seconds left to force overtime tied 60-all. Wills scored the first bucket of overtime, and Cruz Davis and Edmead each made two free throws as the Pride outscored the Hawks 7-4.

Edmead added six rebounds for the Pride (13-4, 4-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Davis scored 19 points while shooting 4 for 12 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Silas Sunday had eight points and 11 rebounds for the Pride, who picked up their eighth straight victory.

Jason Rivera-Torres finished with 30 points, nine rebounds and four steals for the Hawks (8-9, 2-2). Andrew Ball added 13 points for Monmouth. Justin Ray also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.