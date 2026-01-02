Eastern Washington visits Rowbury and Idaho

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-11) at Idaho Vandals (8-5) Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts Eastern Washington after…

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-11) at Idaho Vandals (8-5)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts Eastern Washington after Brody Rowbury scored 20 points in Idaho’s 64-63 loss to the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Vandals are 4-0 on their home court. Idaho is 32nd in college basketball averaging 11.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.0% from downtown. Kolton Mitchell leads the team averaging 2.2 makes while shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

The Eagles are 0-9 in road games. Eastern Washington is 2-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Idaho scores 81.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 86.5 Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Idaho gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowbury is averaging 9.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Vandals. Mitchell is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Moses is averaging 17 points and 3.8 assists for the Eagles. Kiree Huie is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 77.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.